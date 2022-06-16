Joseph A. Cerreta RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Joseph A. Cerreta, 81, who died on June 3, 2022, was celebrated at Christ the King Church on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Concelebrants were Msgr. Rev. Bernard Bourgeois and Fr. Luke Austin. Cantor was Olivia Boughton. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. Violinist was Maclaren Johnson. Readers were Matt Beraldi and Ben Cerreta. Prayer of the Faithful was read by Kylie Pierce and Ella Beraldi. Gifts were brought up by Owen Pierce, Ally Cerreta and Bode Cerreta. Eulogy was delivered by Michelle Pierce. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
