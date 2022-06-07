Joseph A. Cerreta RUTLAND — Joseph A. Cerreta, 81, died June 3, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in New Rochelle, New York, July 19, 1940, son of Benjamin and Beatrice (Tuoti) Cerreta. Joseph was a graduate of New Rochelle High School and American International College. Joe moved to Vermont from New Rochelle in 1973. He was a member of Christ the King Church. Employment: Joe was a business owner in Killington for many years and enjoyed working with the area Chamber of Commerce on marketing and development opportunities. Prior to moving to Vermont, Joe had a successful career in the insurance industry. Surviving are his wife, Linda (Horvath) Cerreta, of Rutland, whom he married in 1984; two sons, Scott Cerreta and wife Jill, of Rutland Town, John Johnson and wife Kathy, of Vienna, Virginia; two daughters, Amanda Beraldi and husband Matthew, of Castleton, Michelle Pierce and husband Tim, of Williston; eight grandchildren, Ella Beraldi, Kylie Pierce, Matt Beraldi Jr., Owen Pierce, Maclaren Johnson, Ben Cerreta, Ally Cerreta and Bode Cerreta. He was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara (Parzych) Cerreta; son, James Cerreta; and sister, Rita Boehm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701; and the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
