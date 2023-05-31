Joseph A. DeBonis Sr RUTLAND — Joseph A. DeBonis, Sr., aged 80, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, at The Pines at Rutland, surrounded by Ann, his wife of 55 years, his children and grandchildren. The three passions in Joe’s life were first and foremost his family, his beloved law practice, and his hometown of Poultney. Joe was a pillar in the town of Poultney, Vermont, where he was born on March 21, 1943. Through his law practice in town, countless civic organizations, and as a life-long member of St. Raphael Church in Poultney, Joe served generations of friends and neighbors in the community he loved. Joe spent his early years living on the family farm in South Poultney and attended the local elementary school there. He survived polio as a young boy and overcame the lingering impact of the disease to become a successful college graduate, attorney, husband and businessman. Joe graduated Poultney High School, Class of 1961, the University of Vermont, Class of 1965 and the Maine School of Law, Class of 1968. Joe met Ann while attending law school in Maine. They married at the Sacred Heart Church in Portland, Maine on June 1, 1968, and moved to Rutland, where Joe was employed by the law firm of Ryan, Smith and Carbine. In 1970, they built a home on the hill overlooking the family farm in South Poultney, and Joe established a law practice in Poultney, serving as the quintessential small-town lawyer. Richard Wright became a long-standing partner as the practice grew and served the surrounding towns in the area. He undertook several business ventures in Poultney, including The Brass Butterfly, The Original Vermont Store, that Ann owned and operated for many years, and took interests in commercial real estate. He continued practicing law well into his mid-70s, until his deteriorating health led to his retirement in 2019. Joe’s dedication to the community included serving in many civic organizations in Poultney and throughout Rutland County and the State of Vermont, including his role as Poultney Town Moderator for over 20 years. He served as past President of Poultney Rotary Club, Poultney Community League, and the Rutland BAR Association. Additionally, he served on the board of the Vermont Real Estate Commission and was a longtime member of St. Raphael Parish Council and Men’s Club. He also acted as an Adjunct Professor at Castleton State College, where he inspired young minds with his extensive knowledge of the real estate industry. Joe is survived by his wife Ann and his three sons, Dan (Shannon) of Brookline, MA, Joe Jr. (Leanna) of Poultney and Kevin (Shawna) of Charleton, NY, sister-in-law Barbara of Poultney, seven grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Lindsey, Danielle, Zachary, Haydan and Austen, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Dan and Theresa DeBonis, his brother Bill DeBonis and his brother Sam DeBonis and wife Bobbie. The family is incredibly grateful for the compassionate care that Joe received at The Pines at Rutland in the final years of his life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney on June 3, 2023, at 12:00 pm, followed by burial at St. Raphael Cemetery adjacent to the church. A reception will follow at St. Raphael Parish Hall. Viewing hours will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, 266 Allen Ave, Poultney, VT. The family requests that gifts of flowers be omitted. Please make donations in Joe’s name to organizations that serve the Poultney community. Among these are the Poultney Rescue Squad, the Poultney High School Booster Club, the Poultney Volunteer Fire Department and St. Raphael Parish. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
