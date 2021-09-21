Joseph A. Eddy Jr. CASTLETON — Joseph A. Eddy Jr., caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, left this earth on Sept. 18, 2021, surrounded by his family who will continue to honor his legacy by making every day count. God thankfully broke the mold after Joe was born on Dec. 19, 1949, to the late Joseph A. Eddy Sr. and Gladys L. (Stevens) Chapman, in Rutland, Vermont. As the eldest, he felt it was his job to love, protect and also torture his younger siblings through endless pranks and monkey business. If you ask his brother, Charles "Chuck" Cameron and his wife, Kelly, and his sister, Charlene Wendy Cameron, they wouldn’t have had it any other way. Sgt. Joseph Eddy proudly served his country in Vietnam (1967-1969), and returned home a decorated hero, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, two Overseas Bars, Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal with “V” for Valor, Air Medal and the Vietnamese Cross for Gallantry with Palm Leaf. He never liked to speak of his medals or his time at war, always humbly stating, “Some things are best left in the past.” Joe worked at General Electric in Rutland for 37 years until his retirement in 2004. Smitten at first sight, Joe met the love of his life, Mona, and they married on the superb sunny day June 5, 1999, making a home together in Castleton, Vermont. His children meant the world to Joe. Spending time with his “Princess,” Lisa (Eddy) Duprey and her husband, Chris, his “Boy,” Michael Eddy, and much-loved stepson, Eric Crosby, brought him chuckles and joy, along with his mother-in-law, Mary Dayton. Joe relished his role as Grampy and Poppa Joe to his grandchildren, Kayla (Duprey) Butler and her husband, Nate, Sarah Duprey and her fiancé, Steven Sawyer, Rachael Eddy. Justin Eddy and Layne Crosby. The love just kept growing when his great-grandchildren, Nathanyall and Jonathan Butler and Oliver Kresconko, joined the family. Joe was a no-frills, mighty but gentle, patriotic, proud, big-hearted man. He loved his family and friends, practical jokes, riding his Harley Heritage Softail alongside his Mona, horror movies, ice cream, Classic Rock. Left with decades of colorful memories are his wife, children, grandchildren,great-grandchildren, boundless nieces, nephews and cousins. Welcoming Joe with open arms into Heaven are his maternal grandparents, Albert and Helen Dziuba; mother, Gladys (Stevens) Chapman, and stepfather David Chapman; father, Joseph A. Eddy Sr.; along with siblings, Thomas Eddy, Marion Cameron, David and Joshua Chapman; his dogs, Duchess and Blanche. Joe, Our hearts may be broken, but our love will be deeper, our lives will be fuller, our gratitude will be greater, because of you. The family would like to thank Dr. Eitan Sobel and all the wonderful nurses and LNAs on the palliative care floor at RRMC. Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A service will follow at 6 p A military burial in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center will be at a later date, followed by a Celebration of Life for Joseph. Any memorial contributions can be sent to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region and the Palliative Care Unit at RRMC.
