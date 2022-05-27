Joseph A. Giancola RUTLAND — Joseph Anthony Giancola, 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on May 23, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He lived a life of immense dedication to his family, work and his community. Joe was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Aug. 15, 1938, to Pietro Giancola and Catherine Bellomo Giancola. He attended St. Peter’s School and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1956. Joe attended Castleton State College. Following his father’s death, he left college to work to support his family. This was the beginning of a highly successful career in construction and real estate development. Joe held many leadership positions within the community. Some of these included being on the boards of Rutland Regional Medical Center, Kiwanis, Sugar Maple Children’s Center, Knights of Columbus, Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, Home Builders Association, and the Economic Development Council. In addition to these achievements, he built the Giancola Family of Companies from the ground up. He rescued many historic buildings, including the Paramount Theatre, Dana School, St. Peter’s School, Howe Center, and Patch-Wagner, as well as many homes and commercial buildings throughout the Rutland area. When not at work, he taught himself how to ski, play tennis, golf, and sail. He also became a licensed pilot at age 50 and in his free time, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and flyfishing. He was a devoted husband of 56 years to Barbara, a loving father, and an exceptional grandfather. Joe valued his family more than anything, but his airplane, Piper Dakota, was a close second. Throughout his lifetime, he helped as many people as he could. Joe leaves a lasting legacy of charity and commitment to others. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Allard Giancola; his son, David Giancola and wife Jennifer, of Rutland; their children, Adam and Lauren; daughter-in-law Kelly Giancola and her children, Grace, Gabriella, Mollie and Joseph. He also leaves behind his brother, Louis and wife Mary, of South Burlington. He was predeceased by his parents; his sons, Robert Joseph and Peter William; and sister, Angela LaVictoire and husband Richard LaVictoire, of Rutland. A Mass of Christian burial and celebration of Joe’s life will be held at Saint Peter Church on Wednesday, June 1, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland The family wishes to thank Dr. Bruce Bullock, the staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and the VNA & Hospice nurses. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
