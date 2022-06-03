Joseph A. Giancola RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Joseph A. Giancola, who died May 23, 2022, was held June 1 at St. Peter Church. Celebrant was Fr. John Tokaz, pastor. Cantor was Olivia Boughton. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Bearers were Dan Pennington, Sam Gorruso, Earl Laviana, Ron Fredette, Tina Graves and Don Bara. A reception was held at Franklin Conference Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
