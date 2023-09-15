Joseph A. Surething NORTH GRANVILLE, NY — Joseph A. Surething, 77, of North Granville, NY entered eternal life peacefully on 9/11/23 after an extended illness. Joe grew up in Ludlow, VT and attended Ludlow Elementary and Black River High School, where he played basketball and baseball. He met Dianne in 10th grade and they were together for 6 years followed by 54 years of marriage. He received an associate's degree in accounting from Albany Business College. In Albany, he enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball. As a pitcher, he led his team to two league championships. Joe was employed at Central Vermont Public Service for 39 years, was Head Auditor in Rutland Town for 9 years, and served in the United States Army Reserves in Rutland for 24 years, retiring as SSG E-6. Joe and Dianne lived in Proctor, Clarendon, and Rutland Town for 37 years and split the last 17 years between North Granville, NY and Ridge Manor, FL. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rutland and South Granville Congregational Church. Joe is remembered for the poems he would write for special occasions, his animated storytelling, and his sweet, gentle nature. He cherished time with his grandchildren and his dogs Reggie, Hubie, Ellie, and Hazel were constant companions. He stayed active in retirement with golf, kayaking, biking, and camping. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Helen Surething and survived by his wife Dianne, sons Jared (JoAnna) of S. Granville, NY, and Josh (Stachia) of McDonough, GA, and grandchildren Etta, Oliver, and Harrison. A memorial will be held at South Granville Congregational Church in Granville, NY on October 8th at 2:00 with a reception to follow. Additional memories can be found and shared at http://www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/joesurething. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Human Society.
