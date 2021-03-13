Joseph B. Mackey FAIR HAVEN — Joseph Brian Mackey, age 50, of Fair Haven, Vermont, passed away in his home on March 7, 2021, after coping with years of prolonged illness. He enjoyed time with family and friends, especially around the local racetrack where he assisted as a crew chief for Miller Racing. He also served on the Hampton, New York, fire department for many years. He was a very family-orientated man, always wanting to be around them, especially his grandchildren whom he loved very much. Joe was born to Ellen and Toyvia Mackey, of West Pawlet, Vermont, on July 7, 1970, and attended Granville High School. He is survived by his children, Corey Mackey of Granville, New York, Victoria Mackey and Lilly Mullen of Rutland, Vermont, Adam Mackey of Salisbury, Vermont, Shelby Seagren, Harlie and Ty Mackey of Fair Haven, Vermont; and his beloved grandchildren, Neveah, Brayden, Bennett, Harper, Carter and Hayden. They were the joy of his life! A special thanks to Michelle Chambers for taking such great care of him during his illness and for being a longtime friend of his. Joe also leaves behind his three brothers, Dan Mackey and his wife, Deb, of Poultney, Vermont, Tim Mackey and his wife, Sue, of Rupert, Vermont, Scott Mackey and Donna of Granville, New York; as well as many nieces, nephews; his ex-wife, Tiffany Bowen; and good friends. He was predeceased by his parents and maternal grandparents, Wayne and Barbara Harrington, formerly of West Pawlet, Vermont. Calling hours for family and friends will be held at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York, on Saturday, March 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside service to be announced at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
(1) entry
I miss you so much dad. I miss our talks or gateway we would do every so often together. I love you and always will no matter what. You took me in as your daughter and im very lucky to have you as my number one. I will always hold you in my heart your the main man in my life to... Nevaeh misses you so much to
Heaven is lucky to have you to
Rip Daddy i love you
