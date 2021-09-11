Joseph B. Valente Sr. DAVIDSON, N.C. — Joseph Benedict Valente Sr., patriarch, papa, father, uncle and husband, joined the love of his life and soulmate, Sharon Brown Valente, on Aug. 27, 2021. Born in Rutland, Vermont, on Feb. 8, 1941, to parents Louis Valente and Eva Mary Nealon, Joe would forever refer to California as his home. Splitting his early years between California dreams and the Vermont Christmas tree business, Joe would go on to earn a graduate degree in English Literature from UVM, after completing undergrad at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. He met Sharon while attending Norwich and the rest, as they say, is history. Joe and Sharon had two children, Joseph B. Valente Jr., of Brownsville, Vermont, and daughter Jill Valente, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and one grandchild, Julieta Valente, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Army veteran and English teacher at prestigious St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, Joe coached Nordic and Alpine ski teams. Joining his fellow teachers on the rugby team, Joe built many lasting friendships with school colleagues and remained a steadfast supporter of education, as well as a year abroad. Later, at the end of his tenure as an ESL instructor in Barcelona, Spain, after traveling through western Europe, Joe, with his family beside and behind him, would return stateside to realize restauranteur status and grow a following few could have predicted. Rumble Seat Rathskellar, Fairmont Restaurant, McHats (Burlington), Pico’s Last Run Lounge, Smugglers Cove of Block Island, Rhode Island, Casa Bianca and the Holiday Inn were just a few of the places you could find Joe working his magic. He loved the action of the hospitality business, and dabbled in a signature sauce company, real estate, wine sales and countless interests. After selling the Casa, he and Sharon moved to Santa Barbara, California, where he worked for several years at the Birnam Wood Golf Club in Montecito. Making friends all up and down the West Coast, family visits were unforgettable. Joe was in his element in the California sunshine. Joe and Sharon relocated to the East Coast in 2006 and spent some time in Naples and Tierra Verde, Florida. They finally settled on North Carolina, where Joe found happiness working at River Run Country Club in Davidson. Joined by his daughter, Jill, and granddaughter, Julieta, in 2008, Joe grew into the role of Papa and fell in love with his “Punky Punks.” He attended Daddy Daughter dances, chauffeured to school and extracurriculars, and offered a shoulder to cry on for his special girl. Joe leaves behind his sister, Amelia V. Rayta, of Rutland, Vermont; several nieces, nephews and their loving families; sisters-in-law, Sherry Barbour, of Windsor, Vermont, and Sheila Gadola, of Hartford, Connecticut, brother-in-law, Gordon Cowdrey, of Hartland, Vermont, and their children, grandchildren and wonderful families. Joe will join his wife of 59 years, Sharon Brown Valente; brother, Pasco Valente; Aunt Elizabeth Wolcott; sister-in-law, Sally Brown Cowdrey; and several other beloved family members and friends. His life, accomplishments and heart of gold will be celebrated in Vermont. Please refer to the link provided to RSVP by leaving a comment in the guestbook, https://www.kepnerfh.com/obituary/joseph-valente-sr. In lieu of flowers or donations, please think about getting you and your family vaccinated against COVID-19. Joe would have wanted to protect everyone he could.
