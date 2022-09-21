Joseph C. Coloutti RUTLAND — Joseph Carmen Coloutti, 83, of Rutland died unexpectedly Monday evening September 19, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center He was born in Rutland, Vermont on June 16, 1939, the son of Joseph C. and Antionette Romano Coloutti. He was a lifelong resident of Rutland graduating from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in 1957 where he was co-captain of the football team and played in the Vermont Shrine Football Game. He received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1964. He owned and operated Terrill Street Discount Beverage and Paisano's Italian Kitchen. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors and his camp in Maine where he had many close friends. He was an excellent cook in addition to being an accomplished finish carpenter and woodworker, making furniture for family and friends. He was always working on projects for friends. He was both a New York Yankees and New England Patriots fan. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club and a member of the Rutland Italian- American Society. He is survived by his wife Jean Haggerty Coloutti whom he married on July 20, 1968; his sons Michael (Amy) and Robert (Megan) and three granddaughters Caroline, Emerson and Mann all of Rutland. In addition he is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents and three brothers, Dominic, John and Anthony Coloutti. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. The family would appreciate donations in Joe's memory to Mt. St. Joseph Academy, Tunnels2Towers, Shriner's Children's Hospitals or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.