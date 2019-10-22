Joseph C. Manning RUTLAND — Joseph C. “Buddy” Manning, 76, of Rutland and West Palm Beach, FL, died Sept. 20, 2019, at Veterans Affairs Hospice in West Palm Beach. He was born in Rutland Nov. 1, 1942, the son of Mary (Dow) and Richard Manning Sr. Joseph was an Army Corpsman, U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. Surviving are a brother, Robert “Bobbie” Coladonato, of AK; and a sister-in-law, Joan Manning; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard P. “Diddy” Manning Jr. Graveside services will be held on a warm sunny Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
