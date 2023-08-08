Joseph C. Salino WHITING — Joseph Carmine Salino, age 85, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Porter Hospital in Middlebury. Joseph was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 21, 1938. He was the only child of Frank and Louise (Magliacani) Salino. He grew up in Brooklyn where he received his early education and graduated from Brooklyn Tech. Joe began his career as a carpenter at Alamode Kitchens, and then was the owner of Smithtown Kitchens for over 35 years on Long Island, NY. He was very successful and expanded from custom kitchens and baths into home construction and renovations. Following his retirement in 1999, he moved to Whiting. He began working in the kitchen and bath department in Home Depot in Rutland. He was able to share his many talents and experience with the staff and enjoyed mentoring them. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping. Surviving is his wife; Virginia “Ginny” Salino of Whiting; whom he married in Cornwall March 3, 2007, his son Frank A. Salino of Bay Shore, N.Y., and daughter; Kristina L. DeMarco of Manorville, N.Y. He has one grandchild; Antonio Joseph. He was predeceased by his first wife; Barbara A. Salino in October 2004. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 2 PM, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Addison County Humane Society, 234 Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT 05753.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.