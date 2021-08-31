Joseph C. Tilden RUTLAND — Joseph C. Tilden, 88, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1933, in Rutland, the son of Elizabeth (Clarke) and Wendell Tilden Sr. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, Saint Michael’s College, Castleton State College and the University of Vermont. Mr. Tilden was employed as a law enforcement officer for over 20 years and a driver education teacher at Poultney High School, West Rutland High School, Bellows Falls High School and Burr & Burton Academy. He was president of the Windham Northeast Education Association and a member of Vermont Driver & Safety Education Teachers Association. He was chairman of the Rockingham Democratic Party, vice chairman of the Rutland City Democratic Party, justice of the peace, lay minister of St. Peter Church and a 10-year member of Rutland City Board of Alderman. He was also a member of Rutland County Agricultural Society, Rutland County Humane Society and Rutland City Historical Society, as well as host/writer of PEGTV Big Joe’s Journals. Survivors include nieces and nephews. Mr. Tilden was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. (McDonald) Tilden; and three siblings, Wendell Tilden Jr., Mary Coleman and Martha Wood. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at St. Peter Church, with the Rev. John Tokaz, pastor, officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.