Joseph C. Tilden RUTLAND — The funeral service for Joseph C. Tilden, 88, of Rutland who died Aug. 28, 2021, were held Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Peters Church. Officiating was Rev. John Tokaz, O.F.M. Cap., Pastor. The organist was Stu James. The vocalist was Olivia Boughton Minister of the altar was Joseph Eno and James Trapeni Reader, and eulogist was Stanley Blicharz. Graveside services were held Friday Sept. 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Cemetery in Westminister, Vermont. Officiating was Rev. Agnel Samy of St. Charles Church. Bearers were Daniel Tilden, Sam Tilden, Michael Coleman, and Richard Coleman. Arrangements by of Clifford Funeral Home.
