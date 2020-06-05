Joseph D. Corsi RUTLAND — Joseph Dominic Corsi, 79, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 28, 1940, in Rutland, the son of Dominic and Bernadette (Grenier) Corsi. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Mr. Corsi was employed by Patch Wagner for several years and then by General Electric Co. for over 25 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter Church and enjoyed camping, carpentry work and NASCAR. Survivors include two children, Bernadette White of Fair Haven, Joe Corsi of Rutland; seven siblings, Louise Jackson of Warwick, Rhode Island, Bernadette Perry of Naugatuck, Connecticut, Donna St. Jacques of Franklin, New Hampshire, Deborah Bartlett of Center Rutland, Gary Corsi of Braintree, Anthony Corsi of Waterbury, Connecticut, Peter Corsi of Rutland; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Marie Corsi; and three siblings, Dominica Withington, Maryanne Chandler, Nicholas Corsi. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.