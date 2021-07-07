Joseph D. Hale MANCHESTER CENTER — Joseph Donald Hale, 63, unexpectedly passed away June 28, 2021, at his home in Manchester, Vermont. He is now reunited with his parents, Sally and Robert Hale; his brother, Robert Hale; his nephew, Ryan Ahonen; and his granddaughter, Jennalyn Hale. He leaves behind an amazing legacy: his daughters, Samantha and Jody Hale, of Rutland, Brandy Warren, of Bennington, Amber and Ashley Kemp, of Connecticut; his sons, Jesse (Jillian) Hale, of Clarendon, Christopher Hale, of Rutland; his 20 grandchildren, Shianne, Troy, Amber, Nikolas, Dion, Katelyn, Sofia, Jenica, Jevaun, Malachai, Mia, Dominik, Jayce, Juliana, Cadence, Bradley, Scarlett, Autuhm, Rowan, Audrey, and his great-granddaughter, Kayliana; the love of his life, Karla Molina; his brothers, Wilber Hale, of Sunderland, Kevin Hale, of Fair Haven, George Hale, of Manchester; his sisters, Cindi Ahonen, of Bennington, Debbie (Chris Sweeny), of Manchester, Dee (Chris Dailey), of Rutland; his uncle, Howard Gabert, of Wallingford; and many nieces and nephews. Joe touched so many lives in his life; he was a loving father, brother, son, grandfather, uncle, partner and friend. He was always there willing to lend a helping hand or ear if you needed to talk. He worked very hard every day. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending as much time with his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed bull riding, riding bareback and even filled in as the clown as a bull fighter during the rodeo. As he got older, he mentored many young bull riders. He was known as a great man for his loving big heart and his honesty. He will be missed by many. Life will never be the same without him. He was the rock of his family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.