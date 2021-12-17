Joseph D. Lynch GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Joseph D. Lynch, 80, formerly of Lake Placid, New York, and Glens Falls, New York, died Nov. 27, 2021, in Michigan, from complications of COVID-19. Born March 10, 1941, in Rutland, Vermont, to Joseph and Vitalia Lynch, of Poultney, Vermont, Joe was a 1959 graduate of Poultney High School; a 1963 graduate of The University of Montreal; and attended The American College in Rome, Italy. He taught ninth-grade English in South Glens Falls, New York; worked for his father-in-law at Glencraft Printing in Glens Falls. He was co-owner of Mountainside Press in Ticonderoga, New York, and Clinton Press in Plattsburgh, New York. While living in Michigan, he held several other positions in the printing industry throughout his career until his retirement. Joe was a gifted musician, playing 6- and 12-string guitar, and psaltery. He loved folk and classical music, including opera. He and his former wife ran Cooper’s Cave Coffeehouse in Glens Falls for several years, and a monthly concert series in Ticonderoga. While living in Lake Placid, he was an active volunteer for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games preparation, and was responsible for printing the official results. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Linda Bradley; his brother-in-law, William McLellan; and his nephew, David LeDoux. He is survived by his daughter, Kirsten Lynch (Bill Hayes), of New Lebanon and Lake Placid, New York; his grandson, Devin Brockway, of Denver, Colorado, and Lake Placid, New York; his granddaughter, Samantha Jubin, of Lake Placid, New York; his sisters, Kathy McLellan and Jan (Bill) LeDoux, of Marshfield, Massachusetts; his brother, Paul (Pat) Lynch, of Tucson, Arizona; his former wife, Ann Weirich, of Glens Falls, New York; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held by the family at a later date.
