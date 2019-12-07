Joseph Duprey Jr. WALLINGFORD — Joseph Duprey Jr., 71, of Wallingford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. He was born June 30, 1948, the son of Joseph A. and Virginia (Bessette) Duprey. He attended St. Peter school and Rutland High School. He married the love of his life, Donna, on Aug. 26, 1988. Together, they made their home in Wallingford. He was a machine operator at General Electric in Rutland. Joe was a very funny and loving guy. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, NASCAR, fishing and trucks. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife; three sons Paul, Gary and Chris, and one daughter, Tammy; four brothers and two sisters. He is also survived by many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two sons Alfred Joseph and Joseph Alfred Duprey. A special thanks goes out to Doug Pierro and Mike Butler for their loving care. Per Joe’s request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Regional Ambulance Service. Arrangements are through the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
