Joseph E. Derepentigny NORTH CLARENDON — Joseph Ernest Derepentigny, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 14, 1954, in Ipswich, Massachusetts, the son of Joseph L. and Ruth M. (Stevens) Derepentigny. He graduated from Rutland High School and after graduation, he began working for Casella Waste Management where he remained for 35 years until he retired in 2019 to spend time with his family and enjoy fishing, hunting and road trips with his wife. Joseph was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Sally Derepentigny of North Clarendon, Vermont; his children, Rebecca Derepentigny of North Clarendon, Vermont, Amanda Ragins of Mendon, Vermont, Amy Derepentigny of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ashley Gray of Mayfield, New York; two stepchildren, Raymond Mayo of North Clarendon, Vermont, and Erin Mayo of Rutland, Vermont; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest H. Derepentigny Sr. of Rutland, Vermont; sister, Linda Wade of Center Rutland, Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation and burial is pending a later date. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
