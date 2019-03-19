Joseph E. Whalen rites BRANDON — The funeral Mass for Joseph Edward Whalen, 82, who died March 7, 2019, was celebrated Saturday, March 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was the celebrant. Stu James was the organist and Jeannine Griffin was the soloist. The son, Patrick Whalen, delivered the eulogy. A reception followed at The Lilac Inn. Private burial with military honors will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
