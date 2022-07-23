Joseph Edward McCarthy RUTLAND — Joseph Edward McCarthy 85, formerly of Castleton died Tuesday July 19, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born November 15, 1936 in Rutland the son of George Edward McCarthy and Kathleen (Hayes) McCarthy. Joe was a graduate of Fair Haven High School class of 1955 He entered the United States Armed services after graduation. He married Patricia Ashley September 28.2001 in Castleton. Joe enjoyed watching N.A.S.C.A.R. and was an avid Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox fan. He was employed for many years as a truck driver for Holmes Transportation. Joe is survived by his wife Patricia McCarthy of Rutland, by his sister Ann Herlihy (James) of Rutland Town. Also by a special nephew Rich Buckey and his partner Cathy and a special friend Brian Traverse and several nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Carmen Buckey. Graveside services will be held in Hillside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolence at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.