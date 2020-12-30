Joseph Edward Watson RUTLAND TOWN — On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, Joseph Edward Watson, beloved husband, father and friend, went home to be with the Lord after a long and valiant struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Feb. 10, 1933, to Ella MacIntosh (Valentine) Watson and Frank James Watson. Although he was an only child, he was surrounded by a large family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Smith) Watson; their three children, daughter Pamela Watson and her husband, Scott Mueller, daughter Elizabeth Scott and her husband, Alan Scott, and son Joseph Watson and his husband, Michael Warner. In addition, Joe and Marilyn were blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. From early in his life, Joe was interested in discovering how things worked. In his teen years, he loved and pursued science, aviation and photography. After graduating from Holyoke High School in 1951, he worked at the CocaCola bottling plant in Springfield, Massachusetts, as a maintenance mechanic. In 1953, he joined the U.S. Army and served in France, where he maintained refrigeration units on bases throughout the country. He could fix anything and loved inventing gadgets to solve difficult problems. While working as a technician at the South Hadley Falls sewage treatment plant, he so impressed an insurance inspector that he was recruited to work for Aetna Life & Casualty as a safety engineer. This began a long career with Aetna, culminating with him being transferred in 1970 to Rutland, Vermont, where he headed up their office until his retirement. Upon retirement, he and Marilyn enjoyed winters in Florida and traveled all over the U.S. and Europe. He was dedicated to his family, church and community, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, serving on boards and committees, and working to build and maintain the church. With a warm sense of humor and ready smile, he was always ready to help a friend or neighbor in need. He volunteered as a Scoutmaster, trained thousands of people in first aid, and was one of the founders of the Vermont Chapter of the National Safety Council. Joe was a member of the Curbstone Barbershop Chorus and he and wife Marilyn worked at the state fair information table for the Freedom to Marry Task Force. Joe Watson will always be remembered by his family and his many friends for his compassion for others and his creative mechanical mind. A graveside memorial service will take place in the Spring. Gifts in Joe’s memory may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701 or online at www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/donate/.
