Joseph F. Bania CENTER RUTLAND — Joseph F. Bania, 79, of Center Rutland passed away Feb. 19, 2021, at his home. He was born in Rutland, Jan. 5, 1942, the son of Stanley and Sophie (Blicharz) Bania. On March 27, 1976, he married Linda (Spencer) Bania. Joseph was employed as a master mechanic for 44 years, starting at 3M Co. and continued to work in the same facility for seven different companies. Joe loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and snowmobiler. He especially loved to rabbit hunt with his various beagles over the years. He enjoyed cutting wood and at one time grew shitake mushrooms. He could fix anything and was always helping others. Surviving are his wife, Linda of Center Rutland; a son, Joseph F. Bania Jr. and Kristen of Acton, Massachusetts; a daughter, Elizabeth Pacheco and David of South Burlington; granddaughters, Madeline and Gabriella; three sisters, Mary Anne Justin, Frances Kardas and John, and Anne Sharp and Robert; a brother, Stanley Bania and Sue; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by two aunts, Dorothy Blicharz and Theresa Gradziel. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Henry Bania. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
