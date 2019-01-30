Joseph F. Brown MANCHESTER CENTER — Joseph F. Brown, 75, a resident of Richville Road, Manchester Center, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation, following a long illness. Born in Boston on July 30, 1943, he was the son of the late Leslie and Lillian (Hines) Brown. Following high school, Joe served four years in the Massachusetts National Guard. He married the former Kathryn Sicinski on Feb. 14, 1996, in Bennington. Joe worked at several radio stations in the Rutland and Burlington areas and also owned his own advertising agency. In later years, Joe was employed at Adelphia Cable in the advertising department until the time of his retirement. Joe was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, enjoyed playing golf and was a 35-year member of AA. Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Brown, of Manchester Center; a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Clark Mallam, of Warrenton, VA; and two grandchildren James and Taeylor Mallam. At Joe’s request, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Joseph F. Brown’s memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
