Joseph F. Bruno Sr. rites CASTLETON - The funeral for Joseph F. Bruno Sr., 80, who died Dec. 8, 2018, was held Friday, Dec. 14, at Durfee Funeral Home. Deacon Jon Ramey officiated. Fraternal services were provided by Eureka Lodge No. 75 Free and Accepted Masons. Bearers were Joseph Jr., Edward, Eric Al and Edward Bruno Jr., Timothy Hughes and Michael Scott. Burial took place in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. A reception followed at American Legion Post 50 in Castleton.
