Joseph F. Bruno Sr. April 13, 1938 - Dec. 8, 2018 CASTLETON - Joseph passed peacefully at home with family by his side on Dec. 8, 2018. Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Joseph graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1956. As a young man, Joseph worked as a laborer for Griffin's Apple Orchard and Eagan's Slate Quarry. Joseph would later work construction with his brother-in-law, Richard Gray. Joseph completed training to become a plumber and electrician and earned his master's degree in both trades. He was employed by Web Aungst as a technician. In 1972, he began his own business, "Bruno's Plumbing and Heating," which he ran until his retirement. Joseph was a charter member of the Fair Haven Eagles and also a lifetime member of the Free and Accepted Masons. He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila, and their son, Eric; his son, Joseph and wife Lynn; daughter, Theresa and her children Andrea, Charlie-Mae and Barry; daughter, Marie and her children Jennifer and Timmy; daughter, Susan and her children Jason, Amanda and Kenny; his son, Edward and his children Eddie and Nikki; his daughter, Janice and her children Lisa and Michael. Joseph is also survived by five great-grandchildren Brittany, Dylan, Alexia, Anthony and Mia; two sisters Francis Gray and Tony Lynch; brother, Pat and wife Kay; brother, Louis and wife Mary: many nieces and nephews. His memory will be cherished. Joseph was predeceased by two sons Anthony and Frankie; his parents Frank and Mary; two sisters Mary "Minni" and Louise; and brothers John, Albert and Ralph. A calling hour will be Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service and graveside burial in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, and then a reception at American Legion Post 50.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.