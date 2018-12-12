Joseph F. Bruno Sr. CASTLETON - The funeral service for Joseph F. Bruno Sr., 80, who died Dec. 8, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Durfee Funeral Home, where a calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, and then a reception at American Legion Post 50.
