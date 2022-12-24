Joseph F. Corey WEST RUTLAND — Joseph F. Corey, 81, of West Rutland, VT, died December 22, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 13F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 3:20 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.