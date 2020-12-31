Joseph F. Czachor RUTLAND — Joseph F. Czachor, 92, of Rutland, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at Mountain View Genesis in Rutland. He was born in Center Rutland, Oct. 10, 1928, the son of Adam and Victoria (Niezgoda) Czachor. Joseph attended schools in Center Rutland, West Rutland, and was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1946. Joe was a member of The Holy Name Society, a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, a lay reader and Eucharistic minister. He taught religion to high school students at St. Stanislaus Church. He was a coach/manager of Center Rutland Baseball team and Rutland Town Babe Ruth team. Mr. Czachor was the owner of Joseph F. Czachor Insurance Agency, retiring in 1990. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five sisters, Catherine Kurant, Theresa Czachor, Anne Czachor, Stella Daley and Jane Baggarly; and by a niece, Stella Daley Guess. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Officiating will be Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Burial will be at a later date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland. Contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy Development Fund, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701.
