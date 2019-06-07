Joseph F. Ladabouche rites RUTLAND — The private graveside service for Joseph Francis Ladabouche, 69, of Rutland, who died unexpectedly Tuesday April 29, 2019 at his residence was held Wednesday at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. The Rev. Tom Harty officiated. A prayer and words of remembrance were by Raymond Mooney. Military honors were provided by the U. S. Navy and the American Legion Post # 9 Color Guard of Randolph, Vermont Arrangements were by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
