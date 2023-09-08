Joseph F. Reilly HARTLAND, VT- Joseph F. Reilly, 82, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, VT. He was born August 23, 1941, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of John Vincent and Corrine Mary (Allaire) Reilly. Before the age of one year, the family moved to Northampton, MA. He was a graduate of St. Michael High School (1959) and the Rockland State Hospital School of Nursing in Orangeburg, NY (1964). On December 26, 1964, he married Susan Lee Meyer at the Fordham Lutheran Church in Bronx, NY. In October of 1967, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ, and was commissioned a Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps. He was stationed at the William Beaumont General Hospital in El Paso, TX, the 121st Evacuation Hospital in Enchon, South Korea, and the Valley Forge Army Hospital in Pennsylvania, leaving the army with the rank of Captain in 1970. In 1972, he graduated from the Mary Hitchcock School for Nurse Anesthetists in Hanover, NH. He spent nearly his entire career of 40 years in anesthesia at the Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, VT. He was a past President of the Vermont Association of Nurse Anesthetists. He served on various committees of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. He was active in genealogy research, and the author of a Reilly Family History Book and several articles in genealogy journals. He leaves his wife, Susan, of Hartland, a daughter, Catherine Wood and her husband Tom of North Berwick, ME, a son, John of Post Mills, VT, four grandchildren, Matthew Wood and his wife Elizabeth, Nicole Wood and her fiancé Andrew Bissell, Malachie Reilly, and Keenan Reilly, one great-grandchild, Kida Wood, and a brother, John V. Reilly of Northampton, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6pm on Friday September 22, 2023, at the Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, VT. A memorial service will be held 2pm on Saturday at the First Congregational Church of Hartland. Condolences may be expressed to Joseph’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent to the First Congregational Church, PO Box 454, Hartland, VT 05048. Or to Mt. Ascutney Hospital & Health Center, 289 County Road, Windsor, VT 05089.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.