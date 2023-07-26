Joseph G. Mengele BRANDON — Joseph G Mengele , living in Brandon VT, passed away on 4-14-2023, while residing at the Bennington VT VA Rehab center . Yesterday, 7-24-2023 , Joseph's Birthday , " NY JOE " was military honored and set to rest at the Randolph Veterans Cemetery .
