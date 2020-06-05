Joseph J. Eugair PITTSFORD — Joseph J. Eugair, 70, of Pittsford died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Joseph, “Jay,” was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Proctor, the son of Joseph and Marie (Soulia) Eugair. He attended Pittsford Elementary School and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. He had been a car salesman for many years and had most recently been a manager at Central Vermont Motorcycles. He enjoyed hunting and the Red Sox. He is survived by his sons, Josh of Leicester and Jayson of Proctor; his former wife, Karen Stanton; brothers, Bob (Sharon), Tom (Betsy) and Patrick (Diane) of Pittsford and Ed (Joanne) of Florence; sisters, Carol of Mendon, Cathy of Oklahoma and Peggy (Mike) of Pittsford. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler, Riley, Jayla and Jaiden. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, David. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford First Response, P.O. Box 433, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are through the Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 U.S. Route 7, Pittsford, Vermont.
