Joseph J. Korona rites RUTLAND — The private graveside service for Joseph J. Korona, 86, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, formerly of Rutland, who died July 17, 2020, was held Aug. 26, 2020, in Grace Church Memorial Garden. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, interim minister, officiated. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
