Joseph J. Mormando RUTLAND — On September 27, 2022, Joseph J. Mormando, loving husband and father, passed away at age 41. Joseph was born on Feb. 1, 1981, in Schenectady, NY. He was a graduate of Duanesburg Sr. High School in 1999. Joe had many talents; he was a skilled carpenter, worked in the restaurant and food industry, and most recently was employed by GE Aviation in Rutland. On July, 7, 2007, Joe married Beth Maria Farrell. Joe loved spending time with his family, cooking, camping, enjoying the outdoors, hiking, hunting, and fishing with his sons. Joe was kind and compassionate, always willing to help others. Joe is survived by his wife, Beth (Farrell) Mormando and their son, William, both of Rutland; Joe’s son, Logan, of Esperance, NY; his mother, Barbara Ruddy Mormando of Duanesburg, NY; his brothers Nicholas Mormando (Pamela), James Mormando (Rebecca), Matthew Mormando (Ticil), Mark Mormando, Stephen Mormando (Isabelle); sisters, Paula Mormando, Suzanne Callahan (David), Barbara Weiss (Eric); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Nicholas John Mormando, and his nephew, Nicholas John Mormando III. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 5, 4-6 pm at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bridget Church, 28 Church St., West Rutland, VT on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery in West Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 06763 or Rutland Town School Athletics, 1612 Post Rd., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
