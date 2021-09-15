Joseph J. Salengo WEST RUTLAND — The Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph J. Salengo, 81, who died Sept. 4, 2021, was celebrated Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Bridget Church. Fr. John Tokaz was the celebrant and Bill Harvey was the server. Olivia Boughton was the soloist and Angela Lundrigan was the organist. The readers were Frank Cassidy and Melissa Salengo. The eulogist was Jim Salengo. The pallbearers were Brian Cassidy, Katie Carleton, Stan Blicharz, Tom and Albert Bania, and Steve Salengo. Burial followed in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
