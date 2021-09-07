Joseph J. Salengo WEST RUTLAND — Joseph John Salengo, 81, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sept. 4, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. Joe’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at RRMC for their exceptional care and compassion during his final days. Joe was born in West Rutland on Jan. 2, 1940, to Stanley J. and Mary (Bania) Salengo. He attended St. Stanislaus Kostka Grade School and was a 1957 graduate of West Rutland High School. After several years working in the marble industry, Joe attended Castleton State College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1963. He later earned a master’s degree in special education from the College of St. Joseph in 1979. Following his graduation from Castleton, Joe taught for three years in Middletown Springs. In 1967, he began teaching English at the West Rutland School, where he remained for 35 years until his retirement in 2002. “Mr. Salengo” was always a popular and well-respected teacher. On Aug. 22, 1964, Joe married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Teresa Irene Lanthier, at Sacred Heart Church in West Rutland. Together they had a daughter, Melissa, and a son, James. Joe and Teresa were blessed to celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary along with Melissa and Jim just a few weeks before Joe’s passing. In 1972, Joe began a summer job mowing and maintaining the St. Bridget and Sacred Heart cemeteries in West Rutland, a position he held until 2010. Nobody knew the cemetery like Joe did. He eventually became the cemetery superintendent and oversaw burial arrangements for countless town residents. In 1986, Joe and Teresa formed a husband-and-wife cemetery maintenance team. Together, the dynamic duo spent 24 years keeping the grounds in tip-top condition. Joe was a communicant of St. Bridget Church in West Rutland, where he served on the cemetery and finance committees and was a longtime usher. For more than 20 years, Joe was a trustee of West Rutland Public Library, where he served as vice president and, most recently, president. He was also a member of the Vermont Retired Educators Association. From an early age, Joe was an avid outdoorsman who greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and friends. His sizable summer vegetable garden always kept his family — and the surrounding neighborhood — well fed. His homemade dill pickles were a particular favorite. Joe also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Shamrocks team for many years. In his younger years, Joe played softball for the Satellites and The Carriage Room. Joe was a wonderful and loving husband and father. Some of his fondest recent memories were of family vacations taken with his wife and adult children. Most memorable were trips to Europe (Italy, France and England) for their 50th wedding anniversary in 2014, Hawaii in 2017, the Grand Canyon in 2018 and numerous trips to California. Joe is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughter, Melissa Salengo, of Oakland, California; son, James Salengo, of Albany, New York; sister, Theresa (Francis) Cassidy of Dover, New Hampshire; sister-in-law Margie Salengo, of West Rutland; nephews Francis Salengo Jr., Brian (Julie) Cassidy and Steven Salengo; and nieces Julie Salengo and family and Katie (Eli) Carleton & family. Joe was predeceased by his parents; brothers Valentine, Francis Sr. and Stanley A. Salengo; sister-in-law Ann Salengo; nephew Jason Cassidy; and extended family member Richard Janulis. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at St. Bridget Church in West Rutland. For the safety of those in attendance, the family respectfully requests that all guests wear masks regardless of vaccination status. A graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery will immediately follow the mass. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s name to St. Bridget Church or West Rutland Public Library.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.