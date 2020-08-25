Joseph J. Tripodi Jr. rites PROCTOR — The funeral service for Joseph J. Tripodi Jr., 83, who died Aug. 14, 2020, was held Friday at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Concelebrant was the Rev. Richard Tinney. Rob Noble was the organist. The vocalist was Angela Champine, a niece. The eulogy was offered by his son, Joseph Tripodi III. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
