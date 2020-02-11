Areas of patchy fog early. Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Joseph James Borkman BRANDON — Joseph James Borkman, 84, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home.
