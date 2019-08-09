Joseph “JoJo” Bellomo Jr. RUTLAND — Joseph “JoJo” Bellomo Jr., 76, of Rutland, passed away peacefully May 31, 2019, at his home. He was born in Rutland Oct. 3, 1942, the son of Joseph and Antoinette Bellomo. Joseph was a 1960 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, Champlain College and graduated with a BA from Castleton State College. Joe was one of Rutland's greatest sports enthusiasts, enjoying football, basketball and baseball. He was an avid poker player, and often played poker with his brothers and loyal friends. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Joe was the proprietor of Bellomo's Market on Forest Street until sold in 2000. Together with his mother, Bellomo's Market was a family landmark business for more than 50 years. Bellomo's Market was originally built, owned and operated by Joe's father. Surviving are brothers Salvatore “Sam” Bellomo and wife Barbara, Anthony and wife Audrey, all of Rutland; two sisters Mary Sullivan and husband Bernard, Charlene Boylan, all of Woodstock, GA; a brother-in-law, Gerald Washburn, of Shelby, NC; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Elvira Washburn, and a sister, Linda, age 7. Memorial service will be Aug. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Christ the King Church, Rutland.
