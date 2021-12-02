Joseph Jurnak FAIR HAVEN — Joseph Jurnak, 69, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Pines at Rutland. He was born Aug. 7, 1952, in Granville, New York, the son of Joseph and Phyllis (Magult) Jurnak. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. Mr. Jurnak was employed as a custodian and also worked for the state Highway Department. Survivors include his wife, Sharon (Carrington) Jurnak, whom he married Sept. 18, 1982; his children, Amber, Samantha and Joshua Jurnak, all of Fair Haven; siblings, Mark Jurnak, of Granville, Melanie Bauman, of Manchester; half-brothers, the Rev. Richard Tinney, of Rutland, Matthew Jurnak, of Glens Falls, New York, Mitchell Jurnak, of Albany, New York, Marshall Jurnak, of Florida; stepsisters, Melissa Jurnak, of Whitehall, New York, Marcilynn Jurnak, of Granville; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. There are no services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.