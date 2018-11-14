Joseph M. Allen CHESTER - Joseph M. Allen, 67, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, following an illness. He was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of John and Catherine (Yasigian) Allen. He graduated from Arlington Catholic High School in Massachusetts and attended Babson College. Mr. Allen owned and operated the Cavendish General Store for many years, retiring in 1996. An avid coin collector, he enjoyed birdwatching. Survivors include three children Jason Allen, of Andover, Johanna Fairbanks, of Mount Holly, Sara Allen Druen, of Springfield; two sisters, Mary Ames, of Woburn, Massachusetts, Catherine Maynard, of Lowell, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester-Andover Family Center, 908 VT Route 103, Chester, VT 05143.
