Joseph M. Thomson RUTLAND — Joseph M. Thomson, 32, died unexpectedly Sept. 4, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland, Jan. 10, 1988, son of John and Sherinne (Labelle) Thomson. Joey was a 2008 graduate of Mill River Union High School. He worked at the Hawk Inn and Mountain Resort in Plymouth for over 10 years taking care of the grounds and maintenance. He was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins, and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting, and spoiling his nieces and nephew. Surviving are his father, John Thomson of Wallingford; his mother, Sherinne Thomson of North Clarendon; a brother, John Thomson Jr. of North Clarendon; a sister-in-law, Annaquista Thomson; nieces, Lillian Thomson and Arietta Thomson, and a nephew, Gideon Thomson; also many special friends, including Zack, Chris, Andrew, Matt, Jeramey and Jesse. Surviving family also include aunts and uncles, Laurie and Butch Proctor, Micheal Labelle, Renne and Donnie Gee, Diane and Burt McCullough; cousins, Katelyn Whalen, Alyson Whalen, Marie Whalen, Marilee Vanguilder, Jesse Sumner, Tucker Procter, Matthew Graham, Mikey Labelle, Justin Gee, Jessica Ponto, Tonya Hewitt and Danielle Duel; and many, many extended family. Joseph was predeceased by grandmothers, Marilee Watson and Carolyn Thomson, and grandfathers, Art Labelle and Newell Thomson; an uncle, Robert Thomson; a cousin, Dylan Labelle; an aunt, Lynne Graham; an aunt, Colenne Whalen; also predeceased by Sherinne’s longtime partner, Randy Jarvie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Fire Department, 17 Railroad St., Wallingford, VT 05773. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
