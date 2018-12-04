Joseph Merone RUTLAND - The Merone family is deeply saddened to announce that loving husband, father, friend and businessman Joseph Merone, 87, died on Dec. 1, 2018, at his home in Rutland, Vermont, with his family at his side. Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 18, 1931, to August and Dora (Francasio) Merone. A loving son, devout Catholic and native New Yorker, Joe was a graduate of Brooklyn College, and also served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He married his life’s love, Beverly McCabe, on Oct. 1, 1955. Over their 63-year marriage, they raised an active family of six children, moving from New Jersey, to Rhode Island and New York, before finally settling in Vermont in 1978. A vacation home on Lake George, New York, has long been the family’s unifying bond. Joe’s work career spanned over 60 years – first in marketing for major petroleum companies; eventually becoming president and co-owner of Midway Oil Corp. and Donuts of Rutland. He was a man who loved his work and over the decades, helped grow the companies in size and scope. He was an active member of Rutland Rotary, The Vermont Petroleum Association, Rutland Country Club, and chair of the Rutland Town School Board for a number of years. Joe was an avid reader of historical literature, a wine expert, piano player and a deft poker player. Forever a New York Yankee and Giants fan, he celebrated his teams' successes and mourned their losses - while seriously questioning how his children could grow to root for the Red Sox or Cowboys. Left to carry on dad’s love and legacy are his children Joseph (Kerri), Stephen (Mary), Karen (Mark Faeth), Debra (the late Edward Patriquin), Laura (Kevin Walsh) and William (Kathy); and 15 adored grandchildren. Joe parented by example, often being the school tutor, travel guide or political foil who celebrated his children’s accomplishments while soothing feelings when things didn’t always go right. He is also survived by his sister, Emilie Merone, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of remembrance will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland at noon on Friday, Dec. 7. Interment will be held at a later date at Huletts Landing, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations kindly be made to the Volunteer Fire Department of Huletts Landing NY, 905 County Road #6, Huletts Landing, NY 12841. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
