Joseph P. Garrigan CASTLETON — Joseph Paul Garrigan, 56, of Castleton died Wednesday morning February 22, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 27, 1966 in Sudbury, MA the son of Edward F. and Marion F. (Veno) Garrigan. Mr. Garrigan grew up in Sudbury, MA graduating from Minuteman Regional Vocation Technical High School as a Machinist in 1984. He owned and operated J + P Contracting Inc working in Sudbury, MA and the Castleton area for many years. He was an artist at heavy equipment operating. Joe was on the golf team in high school, he enjoyed playing ice hockey, 4 wheeling, snowmobiling, watching Nascar, football and being in the woods. Survivors include a companion Colleen O'Rourke of Castleton, along with the O'Rourke family of Castleton. 2 sisters - Marion Garrigan and Jo-anne Dodge and husband Doug of Marlborough , MA. 2 brothers Patrick Garrigan, Paul Garrigan and wife Dawn; along with niece and nephews; Emily and Jared Dodge, and Corey and Andrew Garrigan. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Edward F. Garrigan Jr. and sister-in-law Patricia. Friends may call from 1pm until 3pm Saturday Feb 25, 2023 at the Durfee Funeral Home. A service will follow at 3pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160, Allen St, Rutland, VT 05701.
