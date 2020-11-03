Joseph P. Lynch RUTLAND — Joseph P. Lynch, 73, died this week at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1947, in Rutland, the son of Phoebe (Doner) and Francis P. Lynch Sr. He served in the U.S. Army 1st Infantry during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Mr. Lynch worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 30 years. He was a union member and Democrat. Survivors include three daughters, Kari, Erin and Jennie; five grandchildren; two siblings, Phoebe Barnes of Chester and Thomas Lynch of Rutland; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Shirley (Burney) Lynch; his son, Patrick; and four siblings, Rosanne Keefe, Robert, Margaret and Francis Lynch. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
