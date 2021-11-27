Joseph P. Moore Jr. RUTLAND — Joseph P. Moore Jr., 77, died Nov. 23, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Westport, Connecticut, the son of Maureen (Baird) and Joseph P. Moore Sr. He received a master's degree from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Mr. Moore was a tax professional at H&R Block in Rutland for 20 years. Survivors include three sisters, Ellen Coville, of Plainville, Connecticut, Moira Page, of Spokane, Washington, and Mona Birch, of Dania, Florida. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
