Joseph P. Moore Jr. RUTLAND — Funeral services for Joseph Philip Moore Jr., 77, of Rutland, who died Nov. 23, 2021, were held Monday, Nov. 29, at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Concelebrant was Rev. Michael Woolley. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Readers were Thomas Kelley and James Madea. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial followed on Calvary Cemetery. Special thanks to prayer angels, prayer partners and Hospice.
