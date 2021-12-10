Joseph P. Moore Jr. RUTLAND — The funeral service for Joseph P. Moore Jr., who died on Nov. 23, 2021, was held on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Christ the King Church. Officiating were Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, of Rutland; Rev. Michael Wooley, Rev. Michael Kelly and Rev. Tom Kelly, all of Rhode Island; and Fr. Henry Furman, of Brattleboro. The readers were Thomas Kelley and James Madea. The gift bearers were James Ladino and Rev. Tom Kelly. The soloist was Olivia Boughton, and the organist was William Gower-Johnson. Jami Gibbs of H&R Block presented the eulogy. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. The reception was held at Southside Steakhouse. Special thanks to prayer angels, prayer partners and hospice. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
