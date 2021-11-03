Joseph P. Muscatello Jr. RUTLAND — Joseph Peter “Jo-Jo” Muscatello Jr., 86, of Rutland, died peacefully Oct. 31, 2021, at his home. He was born in Rutland March 21, 1935, the son of Joseph P. Sr. and Ethel Louise “Betty” (Martin) Muscatello. Joe was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1953 and a 1956 graduate of Royal Academy of Beauty Culture in Albany, New York. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the U.S. Army Paratroopers, 508th Regimental Combat Team in Japan at the end of the Korean War. On Sept. 9, 1957, he married Ann (Courcelle) Muscatello. He served on Mount St. Joseph’s Athletic Board. JoJo started barbering at PIP’s Barber Shop in 1957 with his dad and was still at his chair 60 years later. Mr. Muscatello directed MSJ Minstrel Shows in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as Knights of Columbus and Elks Club shows and West Rutland Variety Shows. He was a vocal soloist in local choirs, doing weddings and funerals for over 30 years. Joe was a Golden Gloves Boxer in 1947-1948, football, basketball and baseball athlete for four years at MSJ, 30-year member of the Otter Ski Patrol at Pico and Killington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club since it was nine holes. Surviving are four children, Mark Muscatello and Pascale, of Maine, Mike Muscatello and Eileen, of Stratton, Carmen Thompson and Kevin, of Rutland, and Paula Reynolds and Tracey, of Rutland; his loving companion, Klara Norton, of Rutland; 10 grandchildren, Jen Cormer, Jeff Muscatello, Michael Muscatello, Christopher Muscatello, Shannon Muscatello, Kacey Thompson, Margo Thompson, Caitlin Calderon, Courtney Bliss and Keegan Bliss; two great-grandchildren, Gray and Estella; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann, in 2007; and brothers, Ralph, Peter and Martin Muscatello. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Christ the King Church. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center or to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
